New Order Announce New Live Album and Concert Film
Education Entertainment Recreation Will Be Out May 7 via Rhino
New Order have announced the release of a new live album and concert film, Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace), which captures their 2018 performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. It is set to be released on May 7 via Rhino, and it will be available in a variety of formats (2xCD, 2xCD with Blu-ray, 3xLP, and a limited edition box set featuring all formats along with a book and art prints). Check out the tracklist and cover art for the album below. Also below is a video for the band performing “Sub-Culture” at the show (the video was shared last year).
New Order’s last studio album was 2015’s Music Complete, released on Mute. Last year, the band released a new song titled “Be a Rebel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.
Read our 2015 interview with New Order’s Bernard Sumner about Music Complete.
Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace) Setlist/Tracklist:
1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel
2. Singularity
3. Regret
4. Love Vigilantes
5. Ultraviolence
6. Disorder
7. Crystal
8. Academic
9. Your Silent Face
10. Tutti Frutti
11. Sub-Culture
12. BLT
13. Vanishing Point
14. Waiting for the Sirens Call
15. Plastic
16. The Perfect Kiss
17. True Faith
18. Blue Monday
19. Temptation
20. Atmosphere
21. Decades
22. Love Will Tear Us Apart
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Brijean Share Video for New Song “Hey Boy” (News) — Brijean
- Remember Sports Announce New Album, Share Video For New Song “Pinky Ring” (News) — Remember Sports
- Premiere: Nari Debuts New Single, “Lower My Expectations” (News) — Nari
- New Order Announce New Live Album and Concert Film (News) — New Order
- Madi Diaz Shares Video for New Song “Man In Me” (News) — Madi Diaz
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.