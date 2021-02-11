News

New Order Announce New Live Album and Concert Film Education Entertainment Recreation Will Be Out May 7 via Rhino





New Order have announced the release of a new live album and concert film, Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace), which captures their 2018 performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. It is set to be released on May 7 via Rhino, and it will be available in a variety of formats (2xCD, 2xCD with Blu-ray, 3xLP, and a limited edition box set featuring all formats along with a book and art prints). Check out the tracklist and cover art for the album below. Also below is a video for the band performing “Sub-Culture” at the show (the video was shared last year).

New Order’s last studio album was 2015’s Music Complete, released on Mute. Last year, the band released a new song titled “Be a Rebel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2015 interview with New Order’s Bernard Sumner about Music Complete.

Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace) Setlist/Tracklist:

1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel

2. Singularity

3. Regret

4. Love Vigilantes

5. Ultraviolence

6. Disorder

7. Crystal

8. Academic

9. Your Silent Face

10. Tutti Frutti

11. Sub-Culture

12. BLT

13. Vanishing Point

14. Waiting for the Sirens Call

15. Plastic

16. The Perfect Kiss

17. True Faith

18. Blue Monday

19. Temptation

20. Atmosphere

21. Decades

22. Love Will Tear Us Apart

