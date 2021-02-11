 New Order Announce New Live Album and Concert Film | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 11th, 2021  
New Order Announce New Live Album and Concert Film

Education Entertainment Recreation Will Be Out May 7 via Rhino

Feb 11, 2021 By Joey Arnone
New Order have announced the release of a new live album and concert film, Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace), which captures their 2018 performance at London’s Alexandra Palace. It is set to be released on May 7 via Rhino, and it will be available in a variety of formats (2xCD, 2xCD with Blu-ray, 3xLP, and a limited edition box set featuring all formats along with a book and art prints). Check out the tracklist and cover art for the album below. Also below is a video for the band performing “Sub-Culture” at the show (the video was shared last year).

New Order’s last studio album was 2015’s Music Complete, released on Mute. Last year, the band released a new song titled “Be a Rebel,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our 2015 interview with New Order’s Bernard Sumner about Music Complete.

Education Entertainment Recreation (Live at Alexandra Palace) Setlist/Tracklist:

1. Das Rheingold: Vorspiel
2. Singularity
3. Regret
4. Love Vigilantes
5. Ultraviolence
6. Disorder
7. Crystal
8. Academic
9. Your Silent Face
10. Tutti Frutti
11. Sub-Culture
12. BLT
13. Vanishing Point
14. Waiting for the Sirens Call
15. Plastic
16. The Perfect Kiss
17. True Faith
18. Blue Monday
19. Temptation
20. Atmosphere
21. Decades
22. Love Will Tear Us Apart

