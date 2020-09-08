News

New Order Share New Song “Be a Rebel” Rescheduled 2021 Tour Dates with Pet Shop Boys Announced

Photography by Warren Jackson



New Order have shared a new song, “Be a Rebel.” This week they were supposed to be embarking on a joint tour with fellow electro-pop icons of the 1980s, Pet Shop Boys, but alas those dates were postponed due to COVID-19. Rescheduled 2021 tour dates have now been announced. Check out “Be a Rebel” below, followed by the tour dates.

“In tough times we wanted to reach out with a new song,” says frontman Bernard Sumner in a press release. “We can’t play live for a while, but music is still something we can all share together. We hope you enjoy it… until we meet again.”

“Be a Rebel” will be released on 12-inch vinyl and CD via a Mute in the future, with accompanying remixes. Warren Jackson did the artwork for the single, which features a photo by Søren Solkær.

Also, on October 2 via Warner Music, New Order will release a new box set version of their 1983 album Power, Corruption & Lies. It will include four 12-inch singles from the era not on the album: “Blue Monday” (which is apparently the biggest 12-inch single of all time), “Confusion,” “Thieves Like Us,” and “Murder.”

New Order’s last studio album was 2015’s Music Complete. Music Complete was the band’s first studio album in a decade, their first for their new label Mute, and the first not to feature founding member Peter Hook (but it saw the return of founding member Gillian Gilbert). The band’s current lineup features Sumner, Gilbert, Stephen Morris, Tom Chapman, and Phil Cunningham.

Also read our 2015 interview with New Order’s Bernard Sumner about Music Complete, as well as our review of the album.

Pet Shops Boys released a new album, Hotspot, back in January via x2 Recordings Ltd. It includes the singles “Burning the Heather,” which featured former Suede guitarist Bernard Butler on guitar, and “Dreamland,” which was a collaboration with Years & Years (the band led by Olly Alexander). Regular collaborator Stuart Price produced Hotspot. Pet Shop Boys’ previous full-length was 2016’s Super.

New Order and Pet Shop Boys 2021 Unity Tour Dates:

September 18 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

September 20 – Boston, MA – Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

September 22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 25 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

September 28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

October 1 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion

October 3 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

October 7 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

October 9 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

October 13 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

October 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

New Order Special One-Off London Headline Show:

November 6 – London, UK – The O2

