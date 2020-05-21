 New Posthumous Jason Molina Album Announced, Listen to Lead Single “Shadow Answers the Wall” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, May 21st, 2020  
New Posthumous Jason Molina Album Announced, Listen to Lead Single “Shadow Answers the Wall”

Eight Gates Set for Release on August 7 via Secretly Canadian

May 20, 2020 By Lily Guthrie
Before Jason Molina passed in 2013 due to complications related to alcoholism, he completed one final collection of studio recordings in London. Seven years later, Eight Gates is scheduled to be released and its first single, “Shadow Answers the Wall,” has been shared. Eight Gates is due out August 7 via Secretly Canadian. Listen to “Shadow Answers the Wall” below. 

Though the songs vary from partial to polished, this time capsule of an album is anticipated to shine reverence on a young Ohioan who was wise beyond his years. This will follow up 2012’s Autumn Bird Songs, an acoustic assemblage of lo-fi folk just 22 minutes long. His solo work was just one of many musical projects for Molina, in addition to recording as Songs: Ohia and collaborating with Magnolia Electric Co. on guitar and vocals.

