Thursday, June 16th, 2022  
New Version of David Bowie’s “Starman” is Released

In Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars

Jun 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
To celebrate the 50th anniversary of David Bowie’s The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, a new version of the album track “Starman” has been released. The new version has taken the backing vocals from Bowie’s Top of the Pops performance of the song, with the lead vocals from the album version mixed in. Listen below.

Last month, a trailer was shared for the forthcoming Bowie documentary, Moonage Daydream. It will be out in September via NEON.

