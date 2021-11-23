News

All





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Soundtrack Album, Share Single “We Are Not Alone” La Panthère Des Neiges Original Soundtrack Due Out December 17 via Invada/Lakeshore





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have scored the upcoming documentary La Panthère Des Neiges, and the original soundtrack for the film will be released on December 17 via Invada/Lakeshore. They have shared the soundtrack’s first single, “We Are Not Alone.” Listen to the song and view the cover art/tracklist for the album below.

The film La Panthère Des Neiges, directed by Marie Amiguet and Vincent Munier, is a nature documentary which explores unique animals in Tibet. Ellis states in a press release: “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realized after a day that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favorite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

Last week, Cave and Ellis announced a tour in support of their most recent album, CARNAGE.

La Panthère Des Neiges Tracklist:

1. L’attaque de Loups

2. Les Cerfs

3. Antilope

4. La Bête

5. Les Yaks

6. Des Affûts Elliptiques

7. Les Nomades

8. La Grotte

9. Les Princes

10. La Neige Tombe

11. Les Ours

12. Un Être Vous Obsède

13. L’apparition:We Are Not Alone

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.