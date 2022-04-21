News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spoken Word Album Seven Psalms Due Out June 17





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced the release of a spoken word album, Seven Psalms, which will be out on June 17. View a trailer for the album below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Cave states: “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex, and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

Seven Psalms was produced by Cave alongside Luis Almau.

Cave and Ellis’ previous studio album, CARNAGE, came out last year via Goliath.

Seven Psalms Tracklist:

1. How Long Have I Waited?

2. Have Mercy on Me

3. I Have Trembled My Way Deep

4. I Have Wandered All My Unending Days

5. Splendour, Glorious Splendour

6. Such Things Should Never Happen

7. I Come Alone and to You

8. Psalm Instrumental

