Thursday, April 21st, 2022  
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spoken Word Album

Seven Psalms Due Out June 17

Apr 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced the release of a spoken word album, Seven Psalms, which will be out on June 17. View a trailer for the album below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, Cave states: “While in lockdown I wrote a number of psalms, or small, sacred songs—one a day for a week. The seven psalms are presented as one long meditation—on faith, rage, love, grief, mercy, sex, and praise. A veiled, contemplative offering borne of an uncertain time. I hope you like it.”

Seven Psalms was produced by Cave alongside Luis Almau.

Cave and Ellis’ previous studio album, CARNAGE, came out last year via Goliath.

Seven Psalms Tracklist:

1. How Long Have I Waited?
2. Have Mercy on Me
3. I Have Trembled My Way Deep
4. I Have Wandered All My Unending Days
5. Splendour, Glorious Splendour
6. Such Things Should Never Happen
7. I Come Alone and to You
8. Psalm Instrumental

