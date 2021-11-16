News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour CARNAGE Out Now via Goliath

Photography by Palma Sabina



Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a spring 2022 North American tour in support of their recent album, CARNAGE. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 19) at 10 a.m. local time via Cave’s website. View the full list of dates below.

CARNAGE was released in February via Goliath. It featured the track “White Elephant,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Last month, a Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds compilation album, B-Sides & Rarities Part II, was released via Mute.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis North America 2022 Tour Dates:

March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater

March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium

March 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts

March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre

March 22 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre

March 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre

March 27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall

April 2 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

April 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

