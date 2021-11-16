 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 16th, 2021  
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Announce Spring 2022 North American Tour

CARNAGE Out Now via Goliath

Nov 16, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Palma Sabina
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have announced a spring 2022 North American tour in support of their recent album, CARNAGE. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Nov. 19) at 10 a.m. local time via Cave’s website. View the full list of dates below.

CARNAGE was released in February via Goliath. It featured the track “White Elephant,” which made it to #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Last month, a Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds compilation album, B-Sides & Rarities Part II, was released via Mute.

Nick Cave & Warren Ellis North America 2022 Tour Dates:

March 1 - Asheville, NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
March 4 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
March 5 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
March 6 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody Theater
March 9 - Los Angeles, CA - Shrine Auditorium
March 13 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
March 14 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Paramount Theatre of the Arts
March 17 - Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
March 20 - Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre
March 22 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre
March 24 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
March 25 - Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre
March 27 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
March 28 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
March 31 - Toronto, ON - Massey Hall
April 2 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier
April 3 - Montreal, QC - Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier

