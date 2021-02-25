News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Release New Album “Carnage” Out Now via Goliath; Stream it Here





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a new album titled Carnage. It is available now digitally via Goliath, and will be available on CD and vinyl on May 28. Stream it below. Also check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Cave describes the album in a press release as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.” Ellis adds: “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity. The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

In November of last year, Cave put out a solo live concert album, Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, on Bad Seed Ltd.

Carnage Tracklist:

1. Hand of God

2. Old Time

3. Carnage

4. White Elephant

5. Albuquerque

6. Lavender Fields

7. Shattered Ground

8. Balcony Man

