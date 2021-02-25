 Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Release New Album “Carnage” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 25th, 2021  
Subscribe

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Release New Album “Carnage”

Out Now via Goliath; Stream it Here

Feb 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a new album titled Carnage. It is available now digitally via Goliath, and will be available on CD and vinyl on May 28. Stream it below. Also check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Cave describes the album in a press release as “a brutal but very beautiful record nested in a communal catastrophe.” Ellis adds: “Making Carnage was an accelerated process of intense creativity. The eight songs were there in one form or another within the first two and a half days.”

In November of last year, Cave put out a solo live concert album, Idiot Prayer - Nick Cave Alone at Alexandra Palace, on Bad Seed Ltd.

Carnage Tracklist:

1. Hand of God
2. Old Time
3. Carnage
4. White Elephant
5. Albuquerque
6. Lavender Fields
7. Shattered Ground
8. Balcony Man

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent