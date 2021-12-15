News

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis Share New Song “Les Cerfs” La Panthère Des Neiges Original Soundtrack Due Out December 17 via Invada/Lakeshore





Nick Cave and Warren Ellis have shared a new track, “Les Cerfs.” It is the second song release from the soundtrack for their score to the upcoming documentary, La Panthère Des Neiges, which will be out on December 17 via Invada/Lakeshore. Listen below.

Ellis previously stated in a press release: “There is something about the heart of this film that draws you in. I realized after a day that I wanted to do whatever it took to compose an entire original score. The film deserved to have its own musical voice. I booked five days and asked Nick if he could come in for a day to write a theme song and play some piano. He saw the film and stayed for four days.

“In the end we made what I think is one of the most beautiful films we have ever worked on. One of my favorite experiences ever working on a project. The stars are the animals in all their wild glory, as we have never seen them before, and man in reverence and wonder.”

Last month, Cave and Ellis shared the song “We Are Not Alone” from the soundtrack upon its announcement. Recently, the two announced a tour in support of their most recent album, CARNAGE.

