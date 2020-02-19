Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Announce New Fall Tour Dates with Select Support from Weyes Blood

News

Last fall Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds released a powerful new album, Ghosteen. Now the band have announced some new fall tour dates. Weyes Blood (aka Natalie Mering) is set to be the support act on some of the dates. General tickets go on sale this Friday, February 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out all the dates below.

Our critic Michael James Hall gave Ghosteen a rare 9/10 and you can read his review here. The album was #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list.

Weyes Blood released a new album, Titanic Rising, back in April 2019 via Sub Pop, her first album for the label. It was #2 on our Top 100 Albums of 2019 list, was also our joint Album of the Week, and you can read our rave review of it here.

Nick Cave Tour Dates:

09/16 Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

09/19 Chicago, IL @ UIC Pavilion *

09/21 Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre *

09/23 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage At The Mann *

09/25 Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena *

09/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/28 Laval, QC @ Place Bell

09/29 Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/01 Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/03 Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theatre

10/04 Nashville, TN @ Grand Ole Opry House

10/06 Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

10/08 Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

10/10 Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center *

10/12 San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/14 Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theatre *

10/15 Portland, OR @ Theater Of The Clouds

10/17 Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

* w/ support from Weyes Blood

