Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds Share Previously Unreleased Song “Earthlings”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will be releasing their upcoming compilation B-Sides & Rarities Part II on October 22 via Mute. The band have now shared the previously unreleased “Earthlings,” a song created in 2018-2019 during the sessions for their previous studio album Ghosteen. Listen below.

Cave refers to the newly released song in a press release as, “the missing link that binds Ghosteen together. A lovely song that just got away.” Upon announcement of the upcoming compilation last month, the band shared the song “Vortex,” which was recorded in 2006.

Earlier this year, Cave released an album with Warren Ellis titled Carnage. It featured the song “White Elephant,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

