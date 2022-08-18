News

All





Nick Hakim Announces New Album, Shares Video For Lead Single “Happen” Cometa Due Out October 21 via ATO

Photography by Driely S.



Nick Hakim has announced the release of a new album, Cometa, which will be out on October 21 via ATO. He has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Happen.” View the Johan Carlsson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Carlsson speaks about the video, which was shot in Sweden at Roy Andersson’s Studio 24, in a press release: “The idea for the video is very simple, we see people on a subway, all busy with their different lives, some are in great spirits and some in deep thoughts maybe because of trouble at work or in their personal life. Sometimes when you’re in a public space you’re not interested in your fellow human beings at all and sometimes looking at them is so interesting that you can’t stop. I hope this video can be an example of when people are interesting to look at, in a way that helps you reflect on your own life. I think Nick’s music is fantastic and has a cinematic and visual quality I hope comes through in the video.”

“Happen” features Alex G on piano and Abe Rounds on drums. Cometa also features collaborations with DJ Dahi, Helado Negro, and Arto Lindsay.

Hakim’s previous album, WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, came out in 2020.

Cometa Tracklist:

1. Ani

2. Happen

3. Vertigo

4. Feeling Myself

5. M1

6. Only One

7. Perfume

8. Something

9. Slid Under

10. Market

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.