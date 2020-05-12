News

Nick Hakim Shares Video for New Song "BOUNCING" WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD Due Out This Friday via ATO





Nick Hakim is releasing a new album, WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD, this Friday via ATO. Now he has shared another song from the album, “BOUNCING,” via a video for the track. Watch the Nelson Nance-directed video below.

Hakim had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘BOUNCING’ is a sound bath where I wrote about one of the coldest days in New York I remember, while lying in my bed, restless by a radiator. It's about feeling uneasy.”

Nance had this to say about the video: “The ‘BOUNCING’ video asks the viewer to question our drive to find spectacles and how the pursuit of such can lead to becoming a spectacle. There is nothing inherently wrong with viewing or being a spectacle but I think it's healthy to question if our energy is being put in the right place when interfacing with what draws our attention.”

Previously Hakim shared WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD’s first single, “QADIR,” via a video for the song. “QADIR” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared another song from the album, “CRUMPY,” which featured additional guitar from Mac DeMarco.

WILL THIS MAKE ME GOOD is the neo-soul artist’s sophomore album, and is due out almost exactly three years after the release of 2017’s debut album, Green Twins.

Hakim previously issued this statement about the album: “I feel the people simmering, on our way to the boiling point. There's a lot of madness going on around us and this world can feel so cold. It can get hard to remember what makes it worth it. The people around me and the music I love helps.



“For a while, I couldn't write. I worked on new music but couldn't find the right words. But that time was just a build-up to the three months of expression that led to this album. I hope this music will raise awareness about where we are right now. About how we are living on this planet. About how we treat our neighbors. About community. About depression. About what can heal us and what can't. About overmedication, overstimulation and manipulation. About respecting and loving the people around us, because one day they won't be here—or you won't.



“But it's also true that I'm still trying to figure this record out. People have told me that it's confusing or that it's messy-that's fine. There's so much pressure on artists to commit to being one thing, or to restrict an album to exploring just one subject or sound. But my life isn't like that, and so my music can't be like that either. I'm not thinking about this music as a product to be bought and sold, or how I'll buy your interest. This is my world; a lot of friends touched this record, and that makes me feel lucky and proud. These songs are glimpses into my community. I'm exploring, but I'm not alone. It's a journey in progress; it's an experiment, every day.”

Read our 2017 interview with Nick Hakim.

