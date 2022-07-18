News

Night Moves Release New EP, Share New Single "As Innocent Looking as Candy" The Redaction Out Now via Domino

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Minneapolis quartet Night Moves have released a new EP today, The Redaction, out now via Domino. They have also shared a new single, “As Innocent Looking as Candy.” Listen to the new single and stream the EP below.

Night Moves’ most recent album, Can You Really Find Me, came out in 2019 via Domino. Last year, they shared the EP track “Fallacy Actually,” and shared another song from the EP, “Feel Another Day,” in May.

