 Night Moves Share New Single "Feel Another Day," Announce U.S. Tour
Tuesday, May 10th, 2022  
Night Moves Share New Single “Feel Another Day,” Announce U.S. Tour

New Single Out Now via Domino

May 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shawn Brackbill
Minneapolis quartet Night Moves have shared a new single, “Feel Another Day.” They have also announced a summer U.S. tour. Listen to the new single and view the full list of tour dates below.

In a press release, lead vocalist John Pelant states that the new single is about “being a sad bastard, bloated and alone in the haze, and losing your love over and over again.”

Pelant adds: “A well-constructed song does most of the heavy lifting, or so I tell myself…. This one is probably the closest I am to all the songs, it’s the kid I secretly love the most. I recorded the guitar solo 80 different ways at home because I felt the studio takes were not good enough. If you lose your enchantment you are really in a bad place. Sometimes you have to go with your gut.”

Night Moves’ most recent album, Can You Really Find Me, came out in 2019 via Domino. Last year, they shared the song “Fallacy Actually.”

Night Moves 2022 Tour Dates:

July 22 - Evanston, IL, SPACE
July 23 - Hamtramck, MI, The Sanctuary
July 24 - Lakewood, OH, Mahall’s 20 Lanes
July 26 - Brooklyn, NY, Elsewhere Roof
July 27 - Philadelphia, PA, Johnny Brenda’s
July 28 - Washington, DC, Union Stage
July 29 - Pittsburgh, PA, Club Cafe
July 30 - Columbus, OH, Rumba Cafe
July 31 - Louisville, KY, Zanzabar
Aug 2 - St. Louis, MO, Off Broadway Nightclub
Aug 3 - Milwaukee, WI, Shank Hall

