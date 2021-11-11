News

All





Night Moves Share Video for New Single “Fallacy Actually” Out Now via Domino

Photography by Shawn Brackbill



Minneapolis quartet Night Moves have shared a video for their psychedelic new single, “Fallacy Actually.” It is the band’s first new music in a string of upcoming releases set for next year, and it is out now via Domino. Watch the video below.

Frontman John Pelant describes the new song in a press release as “a dense cosmic romp that deals with personal fears and letting go. The inevitable end of things, hatred versus acceptance, flawed thoughts, and what could have been. I wanted it to have a NOVA, UFO abduction, backroom Estonian roller rink discotheque kind of vibe. The song went through a lot of changes, styles, and moods. I think we ended up in a nice place. I love the soft flute—makes me think of Canned Heat meets Motown meets The Spinners on acid.”

“Fallacy Actually” and the set of upcoming songs from the band were recorded at Pachyderm Studios, just outside of their hometown, and were produced by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr.).

Night Moves’ most recent album, Can You Really Find Me, came out in 2019 via Domino.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.