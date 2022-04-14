News

Nightlands (Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs) Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track Moonshine Due Out July 15 via Western Vinyl

Photography by Charlie Boss



Nightlands (the solo project of The War on Drugs’ Dave Hartley) has announced the release of a new album, Moonshine, which will be out on July 15 via Western Vinyl. Hartley has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Daniel Fox and Ray Lynch-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

“This was never intended to be an overtly political record,” Hartley states in a press release. “I have so many friends who are able to process the frustration of current events gracefully or with wisdom or in a nuanced way, but I often find myself just consumed with anger about it all. I decided to just let that come out, and it manifested itself lyrically.”

He adds: “I spend ninety percent of my studio time building these vocal stacks with sort of endless vocal layering and lots of speeding up and slowing down of the track, overdubbing at different speeds and with different microphones, and I really perfected that, I think, on this record.”

The album features collaborations and guest appearances from Joseph Shabason, four of Hartley’s bandmates from The War on Drugs, Robbie Bennet, Anthony Lamarca, Eliza Hardy Jones, and Charlie Hall, Frank Locrasto, and producer Adam McDaniel.

Hartley’s last solo album, I Can Feel the Night Around Me, came out in 2017 via Western Vinyl.

Moonshine Tracklist:

1. Looking Up

2. Down Here

3. Stare Into the Sun

4. Greenway

5. Moonshine

6. With You

7. Blue Wave

8. No Kiss for the Lonely

9. Break My Bones

10. Song for Brad

