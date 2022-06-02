News

All





Nikki Lane Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for Lead Single “First High” Denim & Diamonds Due Out September 23 via New West

Photography by Jody Domingue



Nikki Lane has announced the release of a new album, Denim & Diamonds, which will be out on September 23 via New West. Lane has also announced a tour in support of the album, and has shared a video for the album’s lead single, “First High.” View the Jocelyn Cooper-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Lane elaborates on “First High” in a press release: “This song is about chasing that feeling of the first roller coaster, the first drag of a cigarette, that first kiss. Those moments are harder to come by the older we get, yet only get better each time. The video captures that feeling of being young in a small town on a summer day, and the lack of inhibition that came with it.”

Denim and Diamonds was produced and mixed by Joshua Homme. It features musical contributions from Alain Johannes of Queens of the Stone Age on guitar, Dean Fertita on organ, Michael Shuman on bass, Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys on drums, Carla Azar of Autolux, and Lane’s pedal steel player Matthew Pynn.

Denim & Diamonds Tracklist:

1. First High

2. Denim & Diamonds

3. Faded

4. Born Tough

5. Try Harder

6. Good Enough

7. Live/Love

8. Black Widow

9. Pass It Down

10. Chimayo

Nikki Lane 2022 Tour Dates:

June 3 - McGill, NV - Schellraiser Fest

June 9 - Nashville, TN - Spotify House at CMA Fest

July 2 - East Troy, MI - Alpine Valley Music Theatre w/ The Dave Matthews Band

July 4 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Discovery District

July 9 - Pasadena, CA - Palomino Festival

July 16 - Segovia, Spain - Huercasa Festival

July 23 - Bloomington, IL - Black Dirt Music Festival

September 2 - Weston, CO - Caveman Festival

September 11 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns w/ Spiritualized

September 30 - La Cygne, KS - Firewater Fest

October 8 - Charleston, SC - Riverfront Park

October 15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek w/ Midland

October 28 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel Entertainment Center w/ Midland

October 29 - Mesa, AZ - Mesa Amphitheater w/ Midland

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.