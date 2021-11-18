 Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Late” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Late”

Old Friends New Friends Due Out December 3 via LEITER

Nov 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by LEITER Verlag
Bookmark and Share


German pianist/composer Nils Frahm has shared a new single, “Late.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Old Friends New Friends, which will be out on December 3 via LEITER. Listen below.

“‘Late’ was obviously recorded very late,” states Frahm in a press release. “When I used to record the piano in my tiny apartment studio in Berlin, which was called Durton studio, I had to play very quietly because I was surrounded by sleeping neighbors. In this track, you can feel this late-night dynamic in an apartment building in Berlin, where you cannot disturb your surroundings…. And yeah, it turned into a lullaby that way. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier this month, Frahm shared the album’s lead single “All Numbers End” upon its announcement. Back in March, he surprise released the album Graz in honor of World Piano Day.

Read our 2013 joint interview between Frahm and actor Cillian Murphy.

Read our 2019 interview with Frahm.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent