Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Late” Old Friends New Friends Due Out December 3 via LEITER

German pianist/composer Nils Frahm has shared a new single, “Late.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Old Friends New Friends, which will be out on December 3 via LEITER. Listen below.

“‘Late’ was obviously recorded very late,” states Frahm in a press release. “When I used to record the piano in my tiny apartment studio in Berlin, which was called Durton studio, I had to play very quietly because I was surrounded by sleeping neighbors. In this track, you can feel this late-night dynamic in an apartment building in Berlin, where you cannot disturb your surroundings…. And yeah, it turned into a lullaby that way. I hope you enjoy it.”

Earlier this month, Frahm shared the album’s lead single “All Numbers End” upon its announcement. Back in March, he surprise released the album Graz in honor of World Piano Day.

