News

All





Nils Frahm Shares New Single “Lemon Day” Music For Animals Due Out September 23 via LEITER

Photography by LEITER



German pianist/composer Nils Frahm has shared a new single, the 18 minute-long “Lemon Day.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Music For Animals, which will be out on September 23 via LEITER. Listen below.

Last year, Frahm shared the album Old Friends New Friends via LEITER.

Read our 2013 joint interview between Frahm and actor Cillian Murphy.

Read our 2019 interview with Frahm.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.