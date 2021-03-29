News

All





Nils Frahm Surprise Releases New Album in Honor of World Piano Day Graz Out Now Digitally; Due on Vinyl on May 21 via Erased Tapes





German pianist/composer Nils Frahm has surprise released a new album, Graz, today in honor of World Piano Day, a yearly event set up by Frahm and others in 2015. The album is out now digitally and can be streamed below. It is due out on vinyl on May 21 via Erased Tapes. World Piano Day (also just known as Piano Day) happens on the 88th day of each year, to represent the 88 keys on a piano.

Graz has actually been sitting in the vaults for a while and was recorded in 2009. It was recorded at Mumuth, the University of Music and Performing Arts Graz, as part of the thesis Conversations for Piano and Room, which was produced by Thomas Geiger.

Frahm had this to say in a press release: “Sometimes when you hear a piano, you might think it’s a conversation between a woman and a man. At the same time, it can hint at shapes of the universe and describe how a black hole looks. You can make sounds that have no relation to anything we can measure.”

Read our 2013 joint interview between Nils Frahm and actor Cillian Murphy.

Read our 2019 interview with Nils Frahm.

<a href="https://nilsfrahm.bandcamp.com/album/graz">Graz by Nils Frahm</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.