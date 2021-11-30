News

Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour PAINLESS Due Out March 4, 2022 via ATO

Photography by Molly Daniel



Nilüfer Yanya has announced a North American and European tour for 2022 in support of her upcoming sophomore album, PAINLESS. The tour will kick off in the United Kingdom in March before covering Europe a few weeks later, concluding in the United States in late May. View the full list of dates below.

PAINLESS will be out on March 4, 2022 via ATO. Upon announcement of the album earlier this month, Yanya shared the lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. Last year she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?

Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

03/12 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle

03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones

04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral

05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club

05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth

05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

