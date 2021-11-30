Nilüfer Yanya Announces 2022 Tour
PAINLESS Due Out March 4, 2022 via ATO
Nov 29, 2021
Photography by Molly Daniel
Nilüfer Yanya has announced a North American and European tour for 2022 in support of her upcoming sophomore album, PAINLESS. The tour will kick off in the United Kingdom in March before covering Europe a few weeks later, concluding in the United States in late May. View the full list of dates below.
PAINLESS will be out on March 4, 2022 via ATO. Upon announcement of the album earlier this month, Yanya shared the lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list.
Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. Last year she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?
Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
03/12 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees
04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
