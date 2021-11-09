News

Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Stabilise” PAINLESS Due Out March 4, 2022 via ATO

Photography by Molly Daniel



Nilüfer Yanya has announced the release of a new album, PAINLESS, which will be out on March 4, 2022 via ATO. Yanya has also shared a video for its lead single, “Stabilise.” View the Molly Daniel-directed video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

Yanya elaborates on the concept behind the new song and video in a press release: “I was really thinking about your surroundings and how much they influence or change your perception of things. A lot of the city is just grey and concrete, there’s no escape. The video plays on the central theme in the song of no one coming to save you ever. It’s set in the depths of reality in everyday life where we are the only ones truly capable of salvaging or losing ourselves. Nothing is out there—both a depressing and reassuring statement (depending on how you look at it). Sometimes you have to dress up as a spy or a rock star and just hope for the best.”

Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. Last year she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?

STABILISE Tracklist:

1. the dealer

2. L/R

3. shameless

4. stabilise

5. chase me

6. midnight sun

7. trouble

8. try

9. company

10. belong with you

11. the mystic

12. anotherlife

