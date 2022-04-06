Nilüfer Yanya Shares New Video for “the dealer”
PAINLESS Out Now via ATO
Nilüfer Yanya released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, last month via ATO. Now she has shared a video for one of the album’s highlights, “the dealer.” Molly Daniel directed the video, which features lots of strobe lights and layered images. Watch it below, followed by Yanya’s upcoming tour dates.
Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS here.
Read our rave review of the album here.
Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.
Stream PAINLESS here.
Previously Yanya shared PAINLESS’ lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also landed on our Top 130 Songs of 2021. Then she shared the album’s second single, “midnight sun,” via a visualizer video for it featuring Yanya in pink angel wings. “Midnight sun” was also #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s third single, “anotherlife,” via a video for it directed by her sister Molly Daniel and featuring Yanya on holiday in Sri Lanka. “Anotherlife” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, “the dealer,” which was #2 on our Song of the Week list. Then in March she was the musicial guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she performed the album’s “midnight sun” while clad in the large pink angel wings she’s been wearing in promotions for the album.
Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. In 2020 she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?
PAINLESS was recorded in a basement studio in Stoke Newington and Riverfish Music in Penzance. For the sessions Yanya worked with Miss Universe collaborator and producer Wilma Archer, DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi.
“It’s a record about emotion,” Yanya says in a press release. “I think it’s more open about that in a way that Miss Universe wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it.”
This time, she says: “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”
Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
4/16 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ GRAMMY Museum at L.A. Live
4/20 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
4/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Roxy*
4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella
04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub
04/28 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01 - Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/15 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/10 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival
06/24 - Margate, UK @ Leisure Festival
07/06 - Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive
07/07 - Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
07/21 - Southwold, UK @ Henham Park
08/05 - Tower Of London, UK @ Crystal Palace Bowl
08/11-13 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
09/01 - Salisbury, UK @ End Of The Road Festival
10/25 - Segrate, IT @ Circolo Magnolia (Indoor)
10/26 - Bologna, IT @ Locomotiv Club
10/28 - Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz salas 2 & 3
10/29 - Madrid, ES @ Moby Dick Club
10/30 - Valencia, ES @ Loco Club
*= with Altin Gun
