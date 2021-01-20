 Nilüfer Yanya Shares Video for “Day 7.5093” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Wednesday, January 20th, 2021  
Subscribe

Nilüfer Yanya Shares Video for “Day 7.5093”

Feeling Lucky? EP Out Now on ATO

Jan 19, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Nilüfer Yanya has shared a video for the song “Day 7.5093” from her critically acclaimed EP Feeling Lucky?, which came out last month on ATO. The video, which features live touring footage, was directed by Molly Daniel. Check it out below.

Yanya speaks about the concept behind the video in a press release: “I don’t have a habit of writing much when touring, but with ‘Day 7.5093’' I can remember starting to write the first couple lines in a hotel bathroom, so it made sense to use some of the footage from that year. It’s hard to know what you’ve got until it’s gone, which is why I’m trying to enjoy this moment too, but travelling and playing shows is something I’ll never take for granted again! I’ll be back touring new music as soon as it’s possible, and next time we’ll film more.”

Yanya has previously shared videos for the EP’s other two songs: “Crash” and “Same Damn Luck.” Her debut album, Miss Universe, was released back in 2019 on ATO.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent