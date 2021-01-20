News

Nilüfer Yanya Shares Video for “Day 7.5093” Feeling Lucky? EP Out Now on ATO





Nilüfer Yanya has shared a video for the song “Day 7.5093” from her critically acclaimed EP Feeling Lucky?, which came out last month on ATO. The video, which features live touring footage, was directed by Molly Daniel. Check it out below.

Yanya speaks about the concept behind the video in a press release: “I don’t have a habit of writing much when touring, but with ‘Day 7.5093’' I can remember starting to write the first couple lines in a hotel bathroom, so it made sense to use some of the footage from that year. It’s hard to know what you’ve got until it’s gone, which is why I’m trying to enjoy this moment too, but travelling and playing shows is something I’ll never take for granted again! I’ll be back touring new music as soon as it’s possible, and next time we’ll film more.”

Yanya has previously shared videos for the EP’s other two songs: “Crash” and “Same Damn Luck.” Her debut album, Miss Universe, was released back in 2019 on ATO.

