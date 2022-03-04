News

Nilüfer Yanya – Stream the New Album; Read Our New Interview and Rave Review PAINLESS Out Now via ATO

Photography by Molly Daniel



Nilüfer Yanya has released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, today via ATO. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS and today we posted our rave review of the album. Stream PAINLESS below. Read our interview here and our review here.

Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

Previously Yanya shared PAINLESS’ lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also landed on our Top 130 Songs of 2021. Then she shared the album’s second single, “midnight sun,” via a visualizer video for it featuring Yanya in pink angel wings. “Midnight sun” was also #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s third single, “anotherlife,” via a video for it directed by her sister Molly Daniel and featuring Yanya on holiday in Sri Lanka. “Anotherlife” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, “the dealer.”

Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. In 2020 she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?

PAINLESS was recorded in a basement studio in Stoke Newington and Riverfish Music in Penzance. For the sessions Yanya worked with Miss Universe collaborator and producer Wilma Archer, DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi.

“It’s a record about emotion,” Yanya says in a press release. “I think it’s more open about that in a way that Miss Universe wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it.”

This time, she says: “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”

Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:

03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes

03/12 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans

03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity

03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric

03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere

03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle

03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen

03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

4/16 & 4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella_

04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones

04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat

05/04 - Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts

05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral

05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club

05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre

05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth

05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune

05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile

05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

06/11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival

08/11-13 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

