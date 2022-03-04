Nilüfer Yanya – Stream the New Album; Read Our New Interview and Rave Review
PAINLESS Out Now via ATO
Mar 04, 2022
Photography by Molly Daniel
Nilüfer Yanya has released her sophomore album, PAINLESS, today via ATO. Now that it’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, yesterday we posted our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS and today we posted our rave review of the album. Stream PAINLESS below. Read our interview here and our review here.
Yanya is also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.
Previously Yanya shared PAINLESS’ lead single “stabilise,” which was #2 on our Songs of the Week list and also landed on our Top 130 Songs of 2021. Then she shared the album’s second single, “midnight sun,” via a visualizer video for it featuring Yanya in pink angel wings. “Midnight sun” was also #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s third single, “anotherlife,” via a video for it directed by her sister Molly Daniel and featuring Yanya on holiday in Sri Lanka. “Anotherlife” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared the album’s fourth single, “the dealer.”
Yanya’s debut album, Miss Universe, came out in 2019 via ATO. In 2020 she shared the EP Feeling Lucky?
PAINLESS was recorded in a basement studio in Stoke Newington and Riverfish Music in Penzance. For the sessions Yanya worked with Miss Universe collaborator and producer Wilma Archer, DEEK Recordings founder Bullion, Big Thief producer Andrew Sarlo, and musician Jazzi Bobbi.
“It’s a record about emotion,” Yanya says in a press release. “I think it’s more open about that in a way that Miss Universe wasn’t because there’s so many cloaks and sleeves with the concept I built around it.”
This time, she says: “I’m not as scared to admit my feelings.”
Nilüfer Yanya 2022 Tour Dates:
03/10 - Glasgow, UK @ St Lukes
03/12 - Dublin, IE @ Whelans
03/14 - Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall
03/15 - Bristol, UK @ Trinity
03/16 - London, UK @ Brixton Electric
03/20 - Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/22 - Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
03/23 - Munich, DE @ Ampere
03/24 - Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
03/26 - Berlin, DE @ Säälchen
03/27 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher
03/28 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
03/30 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie
4/16 & 4/23 - Indio, CA @ Coachella_
04/26 - Austin, TX @ Antones
04/28 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/29 - Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
04/30 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/01 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/03 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat
05/04 - Philadelphia ,PA @ Underground Arts
05/06 - Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
05/07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
05/09 - Montreal, QUE @ L’Astral
05/10 - Toronto, ONT @ The Axis Club
05/12 - Detroit, MI @ El Club
05/13 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/17 - Boulder, CO @ The Fox Theatre
05/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth
05/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fortune
05/21 - Seattle, WA @ Crocodile
05/22 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
06/11 - Copenhagen, DK @ Syd For Solen Festival
08/11-13 - Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
