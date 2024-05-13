News

Nilüfer Yanya Announces New Fall North American, UK, and European Tour Dates Recent Single “Like I Say (I runaway)” Out Now via Ninja Tune

Photography by Molly Daniel

Nilüfer Yanya has announced a fall tour that includes shows in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The dates stretch from September to December. Check out all the tour dates below.

Last month, Yanya shared a new song, “Like I Say (I runaway),” via a music video in which she is a runaway bride. It is the first single for the British artist’s new label, Ninja Tune. Yanya’s sister, Molly Daniel, directed the video. “Like I Say (I runaway)” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

“It’s about how you choose to spend your time,” says Yanya in a press release announcing the single. “Time is like a currency, every moment. You’re never going to get it back. It’s quite an overwhelming thing to realize.”

Yanya co-wrote the song with her regular creative partner, Wilma Archer. It follows her 2022 album, PAINLESS, and her 2019 debut album, Miss Universe, (both released on ATO).

Read our in-depth interview with Yanya about PAINLESS here.

Read our rave review of the album here.

Yanya was also one of the artists on the cover of our 20th Anniversary print issue.

Nilüfer Yanya Tour Dates:

North American Tour Dates:



9/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts*

9/30 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat*

10/1 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

10/2 - Boston, MA @ Royale*

10/4 - Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe*

10/5 - Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

10/6 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop+

10/7 - Chicago, IL @ Metro+

10/9 - Nashville, TN @ Basement East+

10/10 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle+

10/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West+

10/13 - Lawrence, KS @ Bottleneck+

10/15 - Denver, CO @ Meow Wolf+

10/18 - Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre+

10/19 - Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile+

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom+

10/22 - San Francisco, CA @ August Hall+

10/24 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre+

supported by:



Lutalo & Eliza McLamb = *

Angélica Garcia & Lutalo = +



EU & UK Tour Dates:



11/24 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

11/25 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg Old Hall

11/26 - Berlin, GE @ Kesselhaus

11/28 - Paris, FR @ La Bellevilloise

11/30 - Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

12/2 - Bristol, UK @ Fleece

12/3 - London, UK @ HERE at Outernet

12/4 - Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

12/5 - Manchester, UK @ Academy 2

