 Nine Year Old Boy is the Latest Fatality in the Astroworld Festival Tragedy | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, November 15th, 2021  
Subscribe

Nine Year Old Boy is the Latest Fatality in the Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The Astroworld Death Toll Has Now Risen to Ten

Nov 15, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


A nine-year-old boy who was trampled during a crowd surge at the November 6 Astroworld Festival tragedy has sadly passed away. The boy, Ezra Blount, was put into a medically induced coma after being hospitalized due to brain trauma. Blount is now the youngest Astroworld victim, and the tenth fatality.

Blount’s family has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation—family attorney Ben Crump has released the following statement: “The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent