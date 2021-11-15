News

All





Nine Year Old Boy is the Latest Fatality in the Astroworld Festival Tragedy The Astroworld Death Toll Has Now Risen to Ten





A nine-year-old boy who was trampled during a crowd surge at the November 6 Astroworld Festival tragedy has sadly passed away. The boy, Ezra Blount, was put into a medically induced coma after being hospitalized due to brain trauma. Blount is now the youngest Astroworld victim, and the tenth fatality.

Blount’s family has filed a lawsuit against Travis Scott and Live Nation—family attorney Ben Crump has released the following statement: “The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.