No Age Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Andy Helping Andy”
People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City
Jul 06, 2022
Photography by Benjamin Clark
No Age have announced the release of a new album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Andy Helping Andy.” View the Kersti Jan Werdal-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.
No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.
People Helping People Tracklist:
1. You’re Cooked
2. Compact Flashes
3. Fruit Bat Blunder
4. Plastic (You Want It)
5. Interdependence
6. Violence
7. Flutter Freer
8. Rush To The Pond
9. Slow Motion Shadow
10. Blueberry Barefoot
11. Tripped Out Before Scott
12. Heavenly
13. Andy Helping Andy
