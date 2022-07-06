News

No Age Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Andy Helping Andy” People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City

Photography by Benjamin Clark



No Age have announced the release of a new album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. They have also shared a video for a new album single, “Andy Helping Andy.” View the Kersti Jan Werdal-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.

People Helping People Tracklist:

1. You’re Cooked

2. Compact Flashes

3. Fruit Bat Blunder

4. Plastic (You Want It)

5. Interdependence

6. Violence

7. Flutter Freer

8. Rush To The Pond

9. Slow Motion Shadow

10. Blueberry Barefoot

11. Tripped Out Before Scott

12. Heavenly

13. Andy Helping Andy

