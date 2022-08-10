News

No Age Share New Single “Tripped Out Before Scott” People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City





No Age have shared a new single, “Tripped Out Before Scott.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, No Age shared the single “Andy Helping Andy.” No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.

