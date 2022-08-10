No Age Share New Single “Tripped Out Before Scott”
People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City
No Age have shared a new single, “Tripped Out Before Scott.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in July, No Age shared the single “Andy Helping Andy.” No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers (Review) —
- Premiere: Mr. Sam & The People People Share New Single, “Pictures of Us” (News) — Mr. Sam & The People People
- girlpuppy Shares New Single “I Want To Be There” (News) — girlpuppy
- Kiwi Jr. Share Video For New Single “The Sound of Music” (News) — Kiwi Jr.
- Summer Camp Announce Breakup (News) — Summer Camp
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.