Wednesday, August 10th, 2022  
No Age Share New Single “Tripped Out Before Scott”

People Helping People Due Out September 16 via Drag City

Aug 10, 2022 By Joey Arnone
No Age have shared a new single, “Tripped Out Before Scott.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, People Helping People, which will be out on September 16 via Drag City. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in July, No Age shared the single “Andy Helping Andy.” No Age’s previous album, Goons Be Gone, came out in 2020 via Drag City.

