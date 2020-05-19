News

No Age Share Video for New Song “Head Sport Full Face” Goons Be Gone Due Out June 5 via Drag City





No Age have shared their latest single “Head Sport Full Face,” from their forthcoming album Goons Be Gone, out June 5 via Drag City. It was shared via a video for the new song. Watch it below.

The video for “Head Sport Full Face” features archival footage shot by director Aaron Rose from over 10 year ago. For those unfamiliar with No Age, it's a brief glimpse into what would’ve been: a high-energy live show full of ingenious punk rock licks, charging drums, and an encouraging chant: “now I’m free.”

Guitarist Randy Randall offered this press statement about the track:

“A few weeks into the COVID 19 quarantine we got an email out of the blue from Aaron. He said he was going through old hard drives and he found a folder labeled ‘No Age.’ He opened it and found all this footage from 10 years ago. Maybe he was thinking of making a video for us but never did? He sent us a link to a whole bunch of footage and he had shot on a small hand held digital video camera. I edited it together for the video. After a few rounds of notes from Dean and Aaron, this is the video.”

Previously, No Age shared Goons Be Gone songs “Turned To String,” “Feeler,” and “War Dance.” Each is just as fun as the next one and “Head Sport Full Face” is no different.

