News

All





No Joy Share Video For “Four” Featuring Visual Artist Ashley Diabo Motherhood Due Out August 14 via Joyful Noise Recordings & Handdrawn Dracula





Montreal's No Joy have shared a music video for single “Four,” a track off their forthcoming album Motherhood, out August 14 via Joyful Noise Recordings & Handdrawn Dracula. The concept was inspired by a Blood Orange music video—watch it below.

The video spotlights indigenous visual artist Kanienʼkehá꞉ka (Mohawk) Ashley Diabo. With a ’90s trip hop vibe, the video finds Diabo getting ready for the day, playing with an adorable dog and going for a dip in an above ground pool. The song itself starts off with a clatter of noise and quickly turns to a swaggered percussive loop with airy vocals demanding “just keep calling me baby.” But, that’s not all. The song's third and final act is a high-energy vamp.

No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz explained in a statement that the video is meant to “inspire all to embrace the love and inspiration of their home the way Ashley reminds us every day. [Diabo] has a special gift to make the everyday more and better and magical.”

The band is also encouraging fans to donate to Indigenous charities such as Canadian Roots Exchange, Native Women's Association of Canada, True North Aid and the Unist'ot'en Camp.

Recently, No Joy shared a video for “Nothing Will Hurt” filmed at Ferme du Domaine Quinchien, a “cruelty-free” farm in Quebec. “Nothing Will Hurt” was one of our Songs of the Week.

“Time is critical, and you have to make decisions that are extremely time sensitive and your body doesn’t care,” said White-Gluz about the album in a previous press release. “It’s a lot of seeing myself through my mother’s experiences, and the physicalness of a body getting older.”

On Motherhood, Jorge Elbrecht acts as co-producer and multi-instrumentalist. The band’s touring sound engineer, Madeleine Campbell, acts as engineer alongside Chris Walla. Jamie Thompson is the drummer. Tara McLeod plays guitar and banjo.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.