 No Joy Share Video For “Four” Featuring Visual Artist Ashley Diabo | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Monday, July 13th, 2020  
Subscribe

No Joy Share Video For “Four” Featuring Visual Artist Ashley Diabo

Motherhood Due Out August 14 via Joyful Noise Recordings & Handdrawn Dracula

Jul 13, 2020 By Samantha Small
Bookmark and Share


Montreal's No Joy have shared a music video for single “Four,” a track off their forthcoming album Motherhood, out August 14 via Joyful Noise Recordings & Handdrawn Dracula. The concept was inspired by a Blood Orange music video—watch it below. 

The video spotlights indigenous visual artist Kanienʼkeháka (Mohawk) Ashley Diabo. With a ’90s trip hop vibe, the video finds Diabo getting ready for the day, playing with an adorable dog and going for a dip in an above ground pool. The song itself starts off with a clatter of noise and quickly turns to a swaggered percussive loop with airy vocals demanding “just keep calling me baby.” But, that’s not all. The song's third and final act is a high-energy vamp. 

No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz explained in a statement that the video is meant to “inspire all to embrace the love and inspiration of their home the way Ashley reminds us every day. [Diabo] has a special gift to make the everyday more and better and magical.”

The band is also encouraging fans to donate to Indigenous charities such as Canadian Roots Exchange, Native Women's Association of Canada, True North Aid and the Unist'ot'en Camp.

Recently, No Joy shared a video for “Nothing Will Hurt” filmed at Ferme du Domaine Quinchien, a “cruelty-free” farm in Quebec. “Nothing Will Hurt” was one of our Songs of the Week.

“Time is critical, and you have to make decisions that are extremely time sensitive and your body doesn’t care,” said White-Gluz about the album in a previous press release. “It’s a lot of seeing myself through my mother’s experiences, and the physicalness of a body getting older.”

On Motherhood, Jorge Elbrecht acts as co-producer and multi-instrumentalist. The band’s touring sound engineer, Madeleine Campbell, acts as engineer alongside Chris Walla. Jamie Thompson is the drummer. Tara McLeod plays guitar and banjo.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent