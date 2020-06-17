No Joy Share Video for New Song “Nothing Will Hurt” with video

News

No Joy have shared a new single, “Nothing Will Hurt,” with an accompanying video. “Nothing Will Hurt” is the second single off of their upcoming album, Motherhood, following “Birthmark.” Motherhood will release on August 21 st via Joyful Noise/Hand Drawn Dracula.

No Joy’s lead singer and principal songwriter, Jasamine White-Gluz, had this to say about the recording sessions for “Nothing Will Hurt” in a press release: “The demo of this song started as a slow Industrial burner built on samples of me screaming. Once brought into the studio, the song found new life; our mission in the studio was that no idea was too weird to try. That led to us squishing Bananas into very expensive microphones to get textured percussion noises, shoving kitchen knives into guitar necks to create a perfect slide guitar sound and adding some Primus-inspired slap bass.”

The accompanying video was filmed at Ferme du Domaine Quinchien, a “cruelty-free” farm in Quebec. The goat on the Motherhood album cover lives on the farm.

White-Gluz says in a press release that she didn’t read Sheila Heti’s book, Motherhood, until after she recorded and titled the album, but said that when she read it she noticed “the narrative parallels between the two projects” were like “looking into a mirror.”

White-Gluz has this to say about the album in a press release: “Time is critical, and you have to make decisions that are extremely time sensitive and your body doesn’t care. It’s a lot of seeing myself through my mother’s experiences, and the physicalness of a body getting older.”

On Motherhood, Jorge Elbrecht acts as co-producer and multi-instrumentalist. The band’s touring sound engineer, Madeleine Campbell, acts as engineer alongside Chris Walla. Jamie Thompson is the drummer. Tara McLeod plays guitar and banjo.

