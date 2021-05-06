News

No Joy Shares Video for New Cover of Deftones’ “Teenager” Directed by a 15-Year-Old Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven EP Due Out May 19 Via Joyful Noise





The genre-defying artist No Joy, a project of musician Jasamine White-Gluz, has shared a cover of the Deftones song “Teenager” (now titled “Teenager (From Heaven)”), which will be featured on her upcoming EP, Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven. It was shared via a video directed by an actual teenager. Watch it below.

White-Gluz talks about the inspiration for covering Deftones in a press release: “I have never been shy about my love for Deftones. White Pony is one of my favorite records of all time and the track ‘Teenager’ was proof to me that they were a band bigger than any nu-metal confines they were trapped in. It’s such a sensitive and delicate song sequenced right in the center of a very heavy album. We recorded our version completely remotely. Nailah’s harp, Tara’s lapsteel, and Ouri’s experimental cello really capture the emotional feeling I had when I first heard the song as a teenager.”

Following their video for “Kidder (From Heaven)” off the EP, which was directed by a 7-year-old named Sloan, the video for “Teenager (From Heaven)” was directed by a 15-year-old named Kevin. White-Gluz is interested in the aesthetic of youthful expression through visuals and displays the artistic visions of different ages in these past two videos.

The director of the video, Kevin, adds: “I took the videos cause I want something to remember when I grow up. It’s always the small moments like skating around with your friends or walking around your high school campus that means the most. It’s gonna be really cool when I get older and see these old videos with all my old classmates and friends.”

Can My Daughter See Me From Heaven is due out May 19 via Joyful Noise and is an ethereal reimagination of five songs from No Joy’s 2020 album Motherhood.

