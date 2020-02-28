News

All





Noel Gallagher Shares Lyric Video for New Song “Come On Outside” Blue Moon Rising EP Due Out March 6 via Sour Mash/Caroline

Photography by Mitch Ikeda



Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) is releasing a new EP, Blue Moon Rising, on March 6 via Sour Mash/Caroline. Now he has shared another song from it, "Come On Outside," via a lyric video for the track. "Come On Outside" is more rock-leaning than some of Gallagher's recent tracks. Check it out below.

Gallagher had this to say about the song in a press release: "So I'm rummaging down the back of the couch and found this f*cker!! Maybe the last great Oasis tune? Maybe not."

Previously Gallagher shared the EP's first single, "Wandering Star," as well as a video for the song that featured a shoplifting Santa Claus (or Father Christmas, since it takes place in England). Then he shared the EP's title track, "Blue Moon Rising," via a video that featured Gallagher, actor Jack O'Connell (Godless, '71, Skins), and actress/model Gala Gordon.

Blue Moon Rising is Gallagher's third recent EP. In June 2019 he released Black Star Dancing, which was followed in September 2019 by This Is the Place.

Previously Gallagher shared Black Star Dancing's title track, "Black Star Dancing." Then he shared another song from it, "Rattling Rose," via a lyric video. Plus there was a lyric video for "Sail On." Then he shared This Is the Place's first single, title track "This Is the Place." That was followed by the EP's "A Dream Is All I Need to Get By."

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds' last album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.