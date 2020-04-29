News

Noel Gallagher Shares Previously Unreleased Oasis Track “Don’t Stop… (Demo)” He Found It in a Box of Unmarked CDs





Former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher has shared a previously unreleased Oasis track, “Don’t Stop… (Demo).” It’s unclear exactly which era of the band the song comes from, although he says the song was once performed at a soundcheck 15 years ago. It features Noel on lead vocals instead of his brother Liam Gallagher. Listen below.

Gallagher had this to say about the song on Twitter: “Like the rest of the world I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d FINALLY look and find out what was actually on the HUNDREDS of faceless unmarked cd’s I’ve got lying around in boxes at home. As fate would have it I stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever. As far as I’m aware there is only one version of this tune ‘out there’ from an Oasis soundcheck in Hong Kong about 15 years ago? I’m not sure whether the soundcheck version pre dates the demo as there’s no date on the cd. I know some of you love this tune so we thought we’d put it ‘out there’ for you to enjoy/argue over.”

Under the Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds name, Gallagher released a new EP, Blue Moon Rising, in March via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Previously Gallagher shared the EP’s first single, “Wandering Star,” as well as a video for the song that featured a shoplifting Santa Claus (or Father Christmas, since it takes place in England). Then he shared the EP’s title track, “Blue Moon Rising,” via a video that featured Gallagher, actor Jack O’Connell (Godless, ’71, Skins), and actress/model Gala Gordon. Then Gallagher shared another song from the EP, “Come On Outside,” via a lyric video for the track.

Blue Moon Rising was Gallagher’s third recent EP. In June 2019 he released Black Star Dancing, which was followed in September 2019 by This Is the Place.

Previously Gallagher shared Black Star Dancing’s title track, “Black Star Dancing.” Then he shared another song from it, “Rattling Rose,” via a lyric video. Plus there was a lyric video for “Sail On.” Then he shared This Is the Place’s first single, title track “This Is the Place.” That was followed by the EP’s “A Dream Is All I Need to Get By.”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ last album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

