Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Announces Greatest Hits Album, Shares Song “We’re On Our Way Now”

Photography by Matt Crockett



Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) will be releasing a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021), on June 11 via Sour Mash. It will feature a bonus disc of remixes and alternate versions of songs, as well as featuring two new songs. One of them, titled “We’re On Our Way Now,” has been shared. Check it out below, along with the tracklist and cover art for the album.

Gallagher states in a press release: “10 years of The High Flying Birds? Blimey! Just think of all the things I COULD have done in that time!”

He adds: “The title just came to me one afternoon, at the kitchen table. It’s a saying isn’t it: ‘back the way we came.’ I actually thought it was a great title. Which is why it’s got vol 1. Because if there’s another one, I’m not coming up with another title!”

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds’ last album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?

Back the Way We Came: Vol 1 (2011-2021) Tracklist:

Disc 1

1. Everybody’s On The Run

2. The Death Of You And Me

3. AKA … What A Life!

4. If I Had A Gun …

5. In The Heat Of The Moment

6. Riverman

7. Lock All The Doors

8. The Dying Of The Light

9. Ballad Of The Mighty I

10. We’re On Our Way Now

Disc 2

1. Black Star Dancing

2. Holy Mountain (Remastered)

3. A Dream Is All I Need To Get By

4. This Is The Place

5. It’s A Beautiful World

6. Blue Moon Rising

7. Dead In The Water (Live At RTÉ 2FM Studios, Dublin)

8. Flying On The Ground

Bonus Disc

1. It’s A Beautiful World (Instrumental)

2. If I Had A Gun … (Acoustic Version)

3. Black Star Dancing (Skeleton Key Remix)

4. Black Star Dancing (12” Mix Instrumental)

5. The Man Who Built The Moon (Acoustic Version)

6. International Magic (Demo)

7. Blue Moon Rising (Sons Of The Desert Remix)

8. The Dying Of The Light (Acoustic Version)

9. This Is The Place (Skeleton Key Remix)

10. This Is The Place (Instrumental)

11. Black Star Dancing (The Reflex Revision)

12. Be Careful What You Wish For (Instrumental)

