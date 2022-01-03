News

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Demo Track “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo)” Out Now via Sour Mash





Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) have shared a new demo track, entitled “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1.” It is the first release from the band’s forthcoming album, which according to Gallagher via social media, has just been completed less than two weeks ago. Listen to the demo below.

Last year, the band released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021). Their last studio album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.

Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?

