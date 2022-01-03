Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Demo Track
“Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1 (Demo)” Out Now via Sour Mash
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds (aka former Oasis guitarist/singer/songwriter Noel Gallagher) have shared a new demo track, entitled “Trying To Find A World That’s Been And Gone: Part 1.” It is the first release from the band’s forthcoming album, which according to Gallagher via social media, has just been completed less than two weeks ago. Listen to the demo below.
Last year, the band released a greatest hits compilation album, Back the Way We Came: Vol. 1 (2011-2021). Their last studio album, Who Built the Moon?, came out back in 2017 via Sour Mash/Caroline.
Read our interview with Noel Gallagher on Who Built the Moon?
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Bats Shares New Single “Golden Spoon” (News) — Bats
- Bonobo Shares New Song “From You” Featuring Joji (News) — Bonobo, Joji
- Premiere: LP Shares Live Performance of “My Body” (News) — LP
- Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds Share New Demo Track (News) — Noel Gallagher, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
- The Divine Comedy - Listen to New Song and Watch Graham Norton Performance (News) — The Divine Comedy
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.