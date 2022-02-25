November Ultra Shares New Single “Bedroom Walls”

News

Bedroom pop singer/songwriter November Ultra has carved a space as a rising star in her native France, debuting in 2020 with her sweet lullaby, “Soft & Tender,” and following with her 2021 EP, Honey please be soft & tender. Following the release of her last single, “le manège,” today November Ultra has announced her upcoming debut album, Bedroom Walls, due out April 8th via Republic Records. She has also shared the record’s title track, along with an accompanying video, out now.

November Ultra’s latest effort is beautifully soft and tender, even more so than her debut single of the same name. With only the slightest touches of instrumentation accompanying her airy vocals, November Ultra traces the heartbreak and joys that her bedroom walls have seen, tributing her only constant companion一herself. Written and composed in the solitude of her own bedroom, the single is also a perfect introduction to the record’s contemplative core and gossamer arrangements. Even within the world of intimate bedroom pop, few songwriters create work of such comfort, grace, and beauty.

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Bedroom Walls is out everywhere on April 8th via Republic Records.

