NZCA LINES Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Real Good Time”

NZCA LINES, the London-based project of Michael Lovett, has announced a new album, Pure Luxury, and shared a new song from it, “Real Good Fun,” via a video for the track. Pure Luxury is due out July 10 via Memphis Industries. “Real Good Time” is built around a body shaking P-funk groove and is one of those songs (you know the ones) that simply challenge you not to get up and dance. Check out the Leo Stamps-directed video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Back in March NZCA LINES shared the album’s title track, “Pure Luxury,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared a colorful video for the song that had shades of Pulp’s classic video for “This Is Hardcore.” Lovett co-directed the video with his wife Alina Rancier.

According to a press release “Real Good Time” surprisingly “channels concerns about agricultural chemicals and overpopulation.” Lovett sings: “It’s too late to save the bride/I guess she’ll just get buried alive/in waterfalls of pesticide/or gently suffocated by the groom/I just remembered how we die/I saw it on TV one time/But I guess we’ll just keep multiplying.”

Lovett had this to say about the song: “‘Real Good Time’ stars an unhinged narrator arriving uninvited to a scary dance party. As the sweat soaks through his polyester suit jacket he perceives a blizzard of nightmarish, hallucinogenic images depicting his unease with the world. Yet he soon realizes that, despite the darkness around us, we deserve to have a good time—to make the best with what we’re given.”

It’s not the only song on Pure Luxury inspired by environmental concerns: “Larsen” is about “the breaking up of the Larsen C ice shelf in 2017.”

Things have been fairly quiet for NZCA LINES since the release of his last album, 2016’s sophomore release, Infinite Summer, also released via Memphis Industries. Over the years Lovett has also performed in Metronomy’s touring band and performed on some of Christine and the Queens’ work.

Read our recent COVID-19 Quarantine Check-In interview with NZCA LINES.

Pure Luxury Tracklist:

1. Pure Luxury

2. Real Good Time

3. Prisoner of Love

4. For Your Love

5. Take This Apart

6. Opening Night

7. Larsen

8. Primp & Shine

9. Tonight Is All That Really Matters

