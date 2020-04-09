News

All





NZCA LINES Shares Colorful Video for “Pure Luxury” New Single Out Now via Memphis Industries





NZCA LINES, the London-based project of Michael Lovett, recently shared a brand new song, “Pure Luxury,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Now he has shared a colorful video for the song that has shades of Pulp’s classic video for “This Is Hardcore.” Lovett co-directed the video with Alina Rancier. Watch it below.

Lovett had this to say about the video in a press release: “It’s an all singing, all dancing journey into my own personal world of glamour and luxury, held together by cardboard, drenched in blood, and billed to your company’s expense account. We set out to make a gender-reversed Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and this is where we ended up. Enjoy.”

The incredibly fun single was inspired by Lovett experiencing a Manhattan heatwave in February and is out now via Memphis Industries.

Lovett had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “It’s a sadistic joyride set in penthouse suites where the gold trim hides a rotting plywood facade, muscle cars are bought with credit cards and barbed wire fences separate luxury resorts from the slums beyond their walls. The fantasy of attainment in a world that has no future.”

Things have been fairly quiet for NZCA LINES since the release of their last album, 2016’s sophomore release, Infinite Summer, also released via Memphis Industries. Over the years Lovett has also performed in Metronomy’s touring band and performed on some of Christine and the Queens’ work. A press release does say that a new NZCA LINES album is in the works.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.