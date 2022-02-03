 Obongjayar Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “Try” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 3rd, 2022  
Obongjayar Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Single “Try”

Some Nights I Dream of Doors Due Out May 13 via September

Feb 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Glauco Canalis
London artist Obongjayar has announced the release of his debut album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors, which will be out on May 13 via September. He has also shared a video for the newly released single “Try.” View the Spencer Young-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Last October, Obongjayar shared the album track “Message in a Hammer.” In 2018, he was featured on the Everything is Recorded song “She Said” alongside Kamasi Washington.

Some Nights I Dream of Doors Tracklist:

1. Try
2. Message in a Hammer
3. Parasite
4. Some Nights I Dream of Doors
5. Wrong For It (feat. Nubya Garcia)
6. Sugar
7. My Life Can Change Today (Interlude)
8. New Man
9. All The Difference
10. Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me for a Fool)
11. I Wish It Was Me
12. Wind Sailor

There are no comments for this entry yet.

