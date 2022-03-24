News

Obongjayar Shares New Single “Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For a Fool)” Some Nights I Dream of Doors Due Out May 13 via September





London artist Obongjayar has shared a video for his new single, “Tinko Tinko (Don’t Play Me For a Fool).” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Some Nights I Dream of Doors, which will be out on May 13 via September. View the Milo Blake-directed video below.

In a press release, Obongjayar states: “‘Tinko Tinko’ is about role reversal. About putting yourself in someone else’s shoes. There’s always a moment in a relationship where you start second guessing yourself, this is me writing from the perspective of a former partner—sometimes it’s good to imagine yourself on the outside looking in.”

Upon announcement of the album last month, Obongjayar shared the song “Try,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Last October, he shared the album track “Message in a Hammer.” In 2018, he was featured on the Everything is Recorded song “She Said” alongside Kamasi Washington.

