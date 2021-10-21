 Obongjayar Shares Video for New Single “Message in a Hammer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, October 21st, 2021  
Obongjayar Shares Video for New Single “Message in a Hammer”

Out Now via September

Oct 21, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Bolade Banjo
London artist Obongjayar has shared a cinematic video for his new single “Message in a Hammer.” It is set to be the first release from his forthcoming debut album. Watch the Rollo Jackson-directed video below.

Obongjayar states in a press release: “‘Message In a Hammer’ is about fight, and fighting against the powers that take and steal and rob from us, and calling them by their name—thieves and murderers.”

In 2018, Obongjayar was featured on the Everything is Recorded song “She Said” alongside Kamasi Washington.

