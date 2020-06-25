News

Oceanator Announces Debut Album, Shares New Song “A Crack in the World” Things I Never Said Due Out August 28 via Plastic Miracles

Photography by Alex Joseph



Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has announced her debut album, Things I Never Said, and shared a new song from it, “A Crack in the World.” Things I Never Said is due out August 28 on her own Plastic Miracles label. Check out “A Crack in the World” below, followed by the album’s cover art.

“There’s a crack in the world/And we’re all hanging on, hanging on trying not to fall through the void/Sometimes there’s only so much you can do,” Okusami sings at the start of “A Crack in the World,” successfully reflecting on these confusing and history making times that we live in. Late she’s a cautious optimistic, declaring at the song’s guitar-driven climax: “I’m still trying my best/You know it keeps getting harder and harder everyday/When you see the news on the TV, on the radio/But I keep trying to keep the skies blue anyway.”

Things I Never Said was originally due to come out on Tiny Engines, but then that label pretty much imploded after it was revealed that it was having difficulty making royalty payments to its artists, so Okusami is putting out the album on her own label instead.

