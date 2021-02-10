Oceanator Shares New Video for “I Would Find You”

News

Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, has shared a new video for “I Would Find You.” The song was one of the highlights of her debut album, Things I Never Said, which came out in August 2020 via her own Plastic Miracles label and is being reissued physically on February 26 by Polyvinyl. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2020. Watch the Ryan Schnackenberg-directed video for “I Would Find You” below.

Schnackenberg had this to say in a press release: “I found ‘I Would Find You’ when Elise and I were talking about concepts for another music video. The song immediately jumped out at me. It felt like it was already telling a story. I saw Elise wandering through an abandoned dream world of memories, searching for the mysterious you. Our previous ideas were getting complicated and time consuming, so it felt nice to go back to basics and let the song lead, complemented by simple meditative images.”

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our interview with Oceanator and check out our photo shoot with her.

Read our rave review of Things I Never Said here.

Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we premiered the album’s next single, the more synth-poppy “I Would Find You,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a new song from it, “Heartbeat,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Heartbeat.” Then we premiered the full stream of the album. When Things I Never Said was released, album track “The Sky is Falling” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Oceanator shared a video for the album’s “January 21” and announced her signing to Polyvinyl.

The album was originally due to come out on Tiny Engines, but then that label pretty much imploded after it was revealed that it was having difficulty making royalty payments to its artists, so Okusami initially put out the album on her own label instead. Although the British label Big Scary Monsters signed Oceanator and released Things I Never Said in the UK.

