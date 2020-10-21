Oceanator Shares Video for “January 21” and Signs to Polyvinyl

News

Oceanator, aka Brooklyn-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Elise Okusami, released her debut album, Things I Never Said, in August via her own Plastic Miracles label. Now the esteemed label Polyvinyl have announced that they’ve signed her and are reissuing the album physically on January 15. In honor of this announcement, Oceanator has shared a video for the album’s “January 21” (um…shouldn’t the album be reissued on that date instead, oh well). Ben Epstein and David Combs directed the video, which features Okusami literally coming apart. Watch it below.

Okusami had this to say in a press release: “I’m extremely excited to be joining the Polyvinyl family, they’ve been one of my favorite labels for a while! We filmed this video in DC. I got to wear a full green suit and everything! Baby Pony Foods filmed and edited it and did all the special effects. The idea was to represent that feeling of being stuck in an anxiety spiral, and the way your body and mind feels when you’re in one.”

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 67) to read our interview with Oceanator and check out our photo shoot with her.

Read our rave review of Things I Never Said here.

Things I Never Said includes “A Crack in the World,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then we premiered the album’s next single, the more synth-poppy “I Would Find You,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a new song from it, “Heartbeat,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “Heartbeat.” Then we premiered the full stream of the album. When Things I Never Said was released, album track “The Sky is Falling” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list.

The album was originally due to come out on Tiny Engines, but then that label pretty much imploded after it was revealed that it was having difficulty making royalty payments to its artists, so Okusami put out the album on her own label instead. Although the British label Big Scary Monsters signed Oceanator and released Things I Never Said in the UK.

