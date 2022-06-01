News

of Montreal Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Marijuana’s a Working Woman” Freewave Lucifer f ck Due Out July 29 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Christina Schneider



Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, has announced the release of a new album, Freewave Lucifer f<ck f^ck f>ck, which will be out on July 29 via Polyvinyl. Barnes has also announced a tour and has shared an animated video for a new album single, “Marijuana’s a Working Woman.” View the video below, along with the album’s cover art and full list of tour dates.

“Like all the songs on the album, this one was informed by pandemic isolation and the psychological struggle inherent in that kind of existence,” states Barnes in a press release. “The lyrics are a free flowing collage of all that I was perceiving and absorbing during that time period. I swapped alcohol for weed midway through the pandemic and that is what the title of the song refers to.”

Of Montreal’s previous album, UR FUN, came out in 2020 via Polyvinyl.

of Montreal 2022 Tour Dates:

9/08: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt #

9/09: New Orleans, LA @ Howlin’ Wolf #

9/10: Austin, TX @ Mohawk #

9/12: Albuquerque, NM @ Sister #

9/13: Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom #

9/14: Los Angeles, CA @ Regent #

9/15: Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre #

9/16: Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall #

9/17: Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom #

9/18: Seattle, WA @ Neumos #

9/19: Missoula, MT@ the Wilma #

9/20: Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro #

9/21: Englewood, CO @ The Gothic #

9/22: Lawrence, KS @ The Granada #

9/23: St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag #

9/24: Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre #

10/04: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

10/05: Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

10/06: Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

10/07: Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

10/08: Boston, MA @ Sinclair #

10/09: Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts #

10/10: Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom #

10/11: Detroit, MI @ Magic Stick #

10/12: Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall #

10/13: Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line #

10/14: Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall #

10/15: Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theatre #

10/16: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle #

# w/ Locate S,1

