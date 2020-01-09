News

of Montreal Share New Song “You’ve Had Me Everywhere” UR FUN Due Out January 17 via Polyvinyl

Photography by Christina Schneider



Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, are releasing a new album, UR FUN, on January 17 via Polyvinyl. Now Barnes has shared another song from the album, "You've Had Me Everywhere." Listen to it below, followed by of Montreal's upcoming tour dates.

Barnes had this to say about the song in a press release: "It's one of the purest and most unguarded love songs in my oeuvre... it was influenced by the production style of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and it features an Oberheim Matrix-1000 and a Korg Prologue 8."

Previously of Montreal shared UR FUN's first single, "Peace to All Freaks," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Polyaneurism," via a video for the track.

UR FUN is the follow-up to 2018's White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. A previous press release said that the album is inspired by Barnes' relationship with songwriter Christina Schnieder of Locate S,1. Musical inspirations include Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual and Janet Jackson's Control, in that Barnes set out to have every song on the album a catchy single. Barnes recorded the album in his home studio in Athens, Georgia.

Read our review of White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood.

Read our 2016 The End interview about endings and death with of Montreal's Kevin Barnes.

of Montreal Tour Dates:

12/31 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/27 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03/01 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

03/02 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

03/04 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

03/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

03/09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

03/10 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre %

03/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge %

03/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater %

03/14 - Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth %

03/26 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone $

03/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $

03/28 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

03/29 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic $

03/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

03/31 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

04/01 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

04/02 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall $

04/03 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's $

04/04 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre $

04/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre $

04/06 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

04/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent $

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

04/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees $

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

04/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf $

# w/ Lily's Band

% w/ Lily and Horn Horse

$ w/ Locate S,1

