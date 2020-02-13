News

of Montreal Share Strange Video for "Get God's Attention By Being An Atheist" UR FUN Out Now via Polyvinyl





Of Montreal, the project of Kevin Barnes, released a new album, UR FUN, in January via Polyvinyl. Now they have shared a strange video for the album's "Get God's Attention By Being An Atheist." Barnes' romantic partner Christina Schneider directed the video, which was written by Barnes. It features pre-school aged kids (including Barnes' own nephew) fending off demons. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Barnes had this to say about the video in a press release: "I wanted to use child actors because this song is an anthem to rebellion and fuck-all'edness. Anybody who's spent any time around five year olds knows that they are the embodiment of punk rock élan. My brother's son plays the role of Baby Lanc, a sort of Pied Piper character that teaches other kids how to conquer their demons, and have a blast while doing it!"

Previously of Montreal shared UR FUN's first single, "Peace to All Freaks," which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, "Polyaneurism," via a video for the track. Then Barnes shared another song from the album, "You've Had Me Everywhere," which was one of our Songs of the Week.

UR FUN is the follow-up to 2018's White Is Relic/Irrealis Mood. A previous press release said that the album is inspired by Barnes' relationship with songwriter Christina Schnieder of Locate S,1. Musical inspirations include Cyndi Lauper's She's So Unusual and Janet Jackson's Control, in that Barnes set out to have every song on the album a catchy single. Barnes recorded the album in his home studio in Athens, Georgia.

of Montreal Tour Dates:

02/27 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre #

02/28 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

02/29 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle #

03/01 - Richmond, VA @ Broadberry #

03/02 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

03/03 - Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre #

03/04 - Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

03/05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere #

03/06 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer #

03/07 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre %

03/08 - Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom %

03/09 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

03/10 - Madison, WI @ The Majestic Theatre %

03/11 - Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line %

03/12 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge %

03/13 - Cincinnati, OH @ The Woodward Theater %

03/14 - Nashville, TN @ Little Harpeth %

03/26 - Memphis, TN @ The Hi Tone $

03/27 - St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room $

03/28 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room $

03/29 - Englewood, CO @ The Gothic $

03/30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge $

03/31 - Missoula, MT @ Top Hat $

04/01 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos $

04/02 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall $

04/03 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlow's $

04/04 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre $

04/05 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent Theatre $

04/06 - Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole $

04/07 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent $

04/08 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister $

04/10 - Dallas, TX @ Trees $

04/11 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk $

04/12 - New Orleans, LA @ Howlin' Wolf $



# w/ Lily's Band

% w/ Lily and Horn Horse

$ w/ Locate S,1

